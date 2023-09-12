Leopard cub takes first outdoor steps at Yorkshire Wildlife Park
A critically endangered Amur leopard cub has taken its first outdoor steps at a wildlife park in South Yorkshire.
The 12-week-old leopard, said to be one of the rarest cats in the world, was born in June and has explored outside its den at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.
There are only about 120 wild Amur leopards left, the Doncaster park said.
Dr Charlotte McDonald, the park's animal director, said it was "the only surviving cub born in Europe this year".
The leopards at the park are part of a conservation project to reintroduce the species back to their native habitats in parts of Russia and China.
The sex of the cub is still unknown, with it not yet on display to the public at the park.
Yorkshire Wildlife Park has celebrated successful Amur leopard births before, having bred two cubs in 2015.
Dr McDonald said the cub's birth is a "big step forward" in increasing numbers.
"Amur leopards are one of the rarest species on the planet, it truly is such an exciting time as we haven't had a cub for a little while now," she said.
"We are incredibly proud to be fulfilling our important role in the global battle to ensure the survival of this rare and beautiful species."
The reserve has a 64,583-sq-ft (6,000-sq-m) enclosure, known as Leopard Heights.
John Minion, park chief executive, said: "This Amur leopard cub represents our commitment to the survival of this critically endangered species.
"We are not just preserving these incredible animals, we are giving them a chance to reclaim their place in the wild."
