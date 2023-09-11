Sheffield stabbing: Three arrests over city centre attack
- Published
Three men have been arrested following a stabbing in Sheffield city centre at the weekend.
Officers were called to reports of a stabbing on Carver Street at about 03:00 BST on Saturday and were told someone had also been hit by a car. The incidents are believed to be linked.
Three men, all in their 20s, were taken to hospital with stab wounds.
Three men, aged 27, 26 and 19, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding and violent disorder.
The 27-year-old remains in custody.
The other two have been released on police bail.
Det Insp Mark Cockayne said: "I am keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident to please come forward.
"I am particularly keen to speak to people who may have captured the incident on their mobile phones."
He added there would continue to be a heightened police presence in the area.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.