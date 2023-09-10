Two charged with murder of Carl Dixon in Barnsley
Two men have been charged with murdering a man found injured at an address in Barnsley.
Carl Dixon, 35, died in hospital after being discovered at property on George Street on Tuesday morning.
Daniel Cheetham, 25, of Underwood Avenue, Worsbrough, and Liam Shaw, 24, of no fixed address, are to appear at Barnsley Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Police said a 44-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder had been bailed pending further inquiries.
Two other people - a 45-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man - who were both arrested on suspicion of murder have been released with no further action.
