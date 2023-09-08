Carl Dixon: Fifth arrest in Barnsley stabbing murder inquiry
- Published
A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Barnsley.
Carl Dixon, 35, died in hospital after he was found injured at an address on George Street on Tuesday morning.
A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Dixon had died as a result of multiple stab wounds, South Yorkshire Police said.
The 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday, the force added.
Four other people, three men and a woman, remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder previously.
Detectives have renewed an appeal for information about Mr Dixon's killing.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.