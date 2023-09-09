New Sheffield exhibition a 'message of hope' for rough sleepers
A new exhibition which aims to raise awareness about homelessness and rough sleeping has opened in Sheffield.
A collection of photographs and personal accounts titled "Wish You Were Here!" is on display at Sheffield Cathedral until 22 September.
The project is a collaboration between charity The Archer Project and marketing and design agency Black Eye Project.
Project leaders said the exhibition was "a message of hope".
As part of the exhibition, Sheffield people who had experienced homelessness were invited to revisit and photograph the places they used to rough sleep in.
The pictures in turn were transformed into postcards with deeply personal messages that tell of their fears and daily challenges.
As part of the exhibition, artists also created "live memorials" in the form of takeaway coffee cups in tribute to the people who had died on the streets.
Tim Renshaw, chief executive at The Archer Project said he hoped "Wish You Were Here!" would help break down stereotypes and encourage contemplation and dialogue about homelessness.
He told the BBC: "We often make a judgement about people on the streets.
"Instead of thinking 'what on earth are you doing there?' we should instead ask 'what on earth happened to you?'"
'Fantastic message of hope'
Mr Renshaw said many of the stories featured trauma, mental health struggles, substance abuse and "a sense of shame".
He said for participants, who are now no longer homeless or sleeping rough, the exhibition opening was "an emotional day".
Mr Renshaw added: "Upon seeing it, many said 'I cannot believe what they have done with my story', which really is 'I cannot believe my story is that important', which I really think it is.
"Coming from that position to being delighted that their story can be shared for good and they are in a better place in life - that is a fantastic message of hope."
