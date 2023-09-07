Barnsley fatal stabbing victim named as Carl Dixon
- Published
A man who died after being stabbed in Barnsley has been named.
Carl Dixon, 35, died in hospital after he was found injured at an address on George Street in the Worsbrough area on Tuesday morning.
Three men, aged 24, 25 and 44, and a 45-year-old woman were being held on suspicion of murder, police said.
A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Dixon had died as a result of multiple stab wounds, according to South Yorkshire Police.
The force appealed for anyone with information about what had happened to get in touch.
