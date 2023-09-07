Rotherham Council plans to buy land for new train station
- Published
Plans to buy land for a new mainline rail station in Rotherham are set to be discussed by councillors.
Rotherham Council says a new station would create direct services to Birmingham and York and faster routes to Leeds, Sheffield and Doncaster.
Senior councillors will be asked to approve the purchase of sites in the town's Parkgate area at a meeting.
Councillor Denise Lelliott said the project would "radically improve the town's connectivity".
The town "suffers from comparatively poor rail connectivity" with three stopping trains an hour at Rotherham Central station, according to council officers.
The authority wants to build a new station that is linked to major rail routes and a new tram stop next to the site.
It would be the first time mainline trains have stopped in the borough since the 1980s, the council said.
Ms Lelliott said the station would significantly improve "local, regional and national rail connections for residents and businesses, offering greater access to employment, whilst helping to grow local businesses".
The exact location of the land the council plans to purchase has not been revealed, but councillors have been asked to approve compulsory purchase orders for the site if negotiations to buy the properties are unsuccessful.
Funding to buy the properties will come from the Government's Towns Fund.
The council has also secured money to create an outline business case to move the project forward.
The purchase of the land will be discussed at a meeting on 18 September.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk