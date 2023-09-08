Mayor to update on rescue bid for Doncaster Sheffield Airport
- Published
Everything including the "kitchen sink" was being thrown at trying to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA), Doncaster's mayor has said.
Ros Jones' comments come ahead of a meeting to be held about the future of the facility on 20 September.
DSA closed in 2022 after owners Peel said it was financially unviable.
Ms Jones, said DSA was "the best airport in the country, with untapped potential" and could "benefit South Yorkshire and beyond".
She said she believed the facility could become "a key economic driver for Doncaster, South Yorkshire and the North".
City of Doncaster Council's cabinet is to be updated on work to reopen the airport at an extraordinary meeting.
Ms Jones said: "Under my leadership City of Doncaster Council is throwing the kitchen sink at trying to save our airport."
She said she would update the meeting "on the range of work that has been taking place on the programme to save the airport and our next steps".
"I am resolute in my determination to deliver for the residents and businesses of Doncaster who agree with me that we need an airport for the benefit of the City, South Yorkshire region and beyond," she added.
In July City of Doncaster Council said a search had begun to find an investor/operator to run the airport if the site can be acquired from its owners.
The council said it had gone to the market specialising in the aviation sector to find capital investors and those with the "experience and technical" knowledge of running an airport.
Peel has previously said it had "pursued all viable commercial aviation opportunities at DSA" before the closure.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.