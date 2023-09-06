Barnsley stabbing: Man and woman arrested in murder inquiry

The attack happened in the Worsbrough area of Barnsley, South Yorkshire Police said

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in Barnsley, police said.

South Yorkshire Police were called to an address on George Street in Worsbrough at 23:19 BST on Tuesday after reports a man had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to hospital but pronounced dead shortly after. Formal identification is yet to take place but next of kin have been informed.

A 45-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man remain in custody, police said.

