Three new Sheffield GP surgeries and city centre 'hub' planned
- Published
Three new GP surgeries and a city centre GP hub are being planned by the NHS for Sheffield.
The proposed practices would replace and combine some existing surgeries, including a specialist service for asylum seekers and homeless people.
All work was expected to be finished by March 2025, according to a report to be scrutinised by councillors this week.
It was a "once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve healthcare", it said.
The report, to be discussed by members of Sheffield City Council's health scrutiny sub-committee, said the project would be funded by a £37m government grant given to the NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board.
The proposed city centre hub, expected to be housed in the old Royal Bank of Scotland building on Church Street, would replace both Primary Care Sheffield City and Mulberry GP practices, which currently serve more than 6,500 patients, it said.
PCS Mulberry is a specialist service for patients seeking asylum in the UK, or who are homeless or living in a hostel or temporary accommodation.
After consultations with patients, Burngreave Surgery and Sheffield Medical Centre would be moved to a new centre on Spital Street in Burngreave, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Page Hall Medical Centre and Upwell Street Surgery would also be relocated to a new centre on Rushby Street, Fir Vale, if the plans get the go-ahead.
Meanwhile, the Health Care Surgery, Buchanan Road Surgery and Margetson Surgery would go to a new centre on Wordsworth Avenue in Parson Cross.
Building work for the three centres was scheduled to run from January 2024 to March 2025, the report said.
The transition phase to the new buildings would take place from January to March 2025, it added.
Councillors are due to examine the report at a meeting on Thursday.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.