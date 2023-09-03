Sheffield Cathedral invites pupils to schoolbag blessing service
Sheffield Cathedral is holding a special event to bless students' schoolbags ahead of the new term.
Teachers and assistants are also invited to bring along their coffee cups to "wish them luck".
During the Sunday morning service on 10 September, the dean will invite children and teachers to the altar before giving a special blessing.
A spokesperson told the BBC: "Starting school can be a difficult time so we want to add some extra well wishes."
The Very Rev Abigail Thompson, Dean of Sheffield, started the tradition last year to tie in with Education Sunday, when churches across the UK celebrate learning.
It is marked on the second Sunday of September.
The spokesperson said: "Starting school can be a tricky time for some children and we wanted to do something to help.
"The blessing may give those children an extra confidence boost.
"You don't have to be religious either, anyone is welcome to join in. We want to wish all children - and teachers - the very best for the year ahead."
