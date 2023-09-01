Trans Pennine Trail: Boy, 3, hit by off-road bike while walking
Police are appealing for witnesses after a three-year-old boy was hit by an off-road bike while walking along the Trans Pennine Trail.
South Yorkshire Police said the boy was walking with his parents near Cundy Cross on 15 August when the incident occurred.
Two men riding an off-road bike hit the boy before fleeing the scene, a spokesperson said.
The boy suffered minor injuries, but was "extremely shaken", they added.
Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to get in touch.
