School meals disrupted by dangerous concrete repairs at Sheffield primary
Alternative meal arrangements will be in place for students at a Sheffield school as work to replace a roof made with a type of concrete prone to collapse is carried out.
The city council said reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was present over the kitchen area at Abbey Lane Primary School, in Woodseats.
Work began in July and is due to finish in December at a cost of £620,000.
It comes as more than 100 schools were told to shut buildings over concerns.
Councillor Dawn Dale, chair of education, children and families policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said: "We have worked with parents and carers at Abbey Lane Primary School over the last few months to reassure them that RAAC will have minimal impact [at the school].
"Alternative meal arrangements will be in place from next week as the replaced roofing covers the kitchen area.
"This information has been communicated to parents and carers of children who attend the school."
In a statement published on Abbey Lane Primary's website, the school said it would reopen as planned on Tuesday 5 September.
The Department for Education (DfE) announced on Thursday that any space or area in schools, colleges or nurseries, with confirmed RAAC should no longer be open without "mitigations" being put in place.
Two primary schools in Bradford - Crossflatts and Eldwick - are among those affected, with parts closed to pupils after the concrete was detected.
The Local Government Association said it had been warning about the risk of RAAC since 2018.
