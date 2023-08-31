Neo-Nazi prison officer jailed for having white supremacist 'murder manual'
- Published
A prison officer who founded and ran a fitness club for fascists has been jailed for eight years for possessing a white supremacist "murder manual".
Ashley Podsiad-Sharp, from Barnsley, kept the handbook - containing detailed advice on how to kill people in a race war - in an encrypted hard drive.
He was convicted at trial of possessing a document likely to be useful in preparing an act of terrorism.
The 43-year-old worked at HMP Armley in Leeds until his arrest in May 2022.
Passing sentence at Sheffield Crown Court Judge Jeremy Richardson KC said Podsiad-Sharp was "extremely dangerous" and must serve an additional five years on licence following his release from prison.
The judge described Podsiad-Sharp's White Stag Athletic Club as "a cauldron of self-absorbed neo-Nazism masquerading as a low grade all-male sports club" which he used to "camouflage your real purpose, to incite violence against those you hated".
He said he was confident members of the group, which shared body-building regimes and met for hikes, would eventually have committed acts of terrorist violence.
Judge Richardson said he would write to justice secretary Alex Chalk MP to express concerns about Podsiad-Sharp's role at HMP Armley, where he said the defendant would have had access to vulnerable white men.
"A man with the perverted and extremely dangerous views you hold should never be employed in the responsible position of a prison officer," he said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.