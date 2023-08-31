Blue supermoon pictured in skies above Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
Sky gazers in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have been treated to a blue supermoon, which appeared for the first time since 2009.
A blue Moon has nothing to do with colour but comes when there are 13 full Moons instead of the usual 12 in a year and will not be seen again until 2037.
A supermoon happens when the Moon is at its closest point to the Earth at the same time as a full Moon.
Here's some images of the rare sight above Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.
