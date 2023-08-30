Woman's death in Rotherham no longer being treated as murder

A South Yorkshire Police car
A woman in her 30s was found dead at a property in The Bridleway, Rotherham, on Monday afternoon

The death of a woman in her 30s in Rotherham is no longer being treated by police as murder.

Officers were called to The Bridleway, in Rawmarsh, shortly after 15:30 BST on Monday after reports a woman had been found dead inside a property.

Following a post-mortem examination, her death was no longer believed to be suspicious, a police spokesperson said.

A man, 47, and a woman, 49, arrested on suspicion of murder, had been released with no further action, they added.

A file would be prepared for the coroner, the South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.