HS2: Rotherham residents' lives 'blighted' by HS2 restrictions
A council leader has urged ministers to lift restrictions on hundreds of homes once threatened by the HS2 rail link.
The government scrapped the South Yorkshire leg of the high-speed train line in 2021.
However, it is still safeguarding the land - not allowing it to be built on or sold - for possible future use.
Rotherham Council leader Chris Read described the safeguarded status, which allows HS2 to veto local plans, as "a blight on Rotherham properties".
The Department for Transport has been approached for a comment.
Mr Read has sent an open letter to Rail Minister Huw Merriman highlighting the need for restrictions to be lifted on homes and businesses in parts of Bramley, Wales Bar and Aston.
In the letter, Mr Read said: "For the hundreds of households that continue to be affected by a planning blight, instigated by the safeguarded status of large areas of land in the borough, there is real confusion about why the government cannot now come good and lift the safeguarding land restrictions.
"The anticipation of major infrastructure projects, such as HS2, can lead to a state of uncertainty and stagnation in the affected areas. Property values can decline, investment in the region may slow, and residents may feel hesitant to make long-term commitments due to the looming changes."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said when plans for the long-awaited study on the matter were published Cllr Read claimed the government had reiterated that none of the safeguarded land restrictions would change - "leaving hundreds of Rotherham residents with a seemingly never-ending headache".
In a statement, Cllr Chris Read added: "It has been nearly two years since the government said they didn't need to worry about it any longer and it's time ministers finally came good on their word and lifted this blight on Rotherham properties.
He added: "Imagine trying to explain to potential buyers of your home that the government isn't going to buy it - but they've kept the right to do so anyway. It just doesn't make any sense."
Mr Read said residents needed to have the "official confirmation safeguarded land restrictions were over and they are able to move on."
