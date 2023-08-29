Rotherham murder probe: Two arrests after woman found dead in Rawmarsh
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 30s was found dead in a property in Rotherham, police have said.
Officers were called to The Bridleway, in the Rawmarsh area of the town, shortly after 15:30 BST on Sunday.
South Yorkshire Police said a 47-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman both remained in police custody.
The dead woman's family is being supported by officers, the force added.
The area remains sealed off as inquiries continue. Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.
