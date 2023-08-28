Barnsley Hospital warns of roadworks disruption
Roadworks will "significantly impact" access to Barnsley Hospital, a spokesman for the site has said.
Five weeks of overnight resurfacing work is scheduled to start on Tuesday on Gawber Road, Sackville Street and Victoria Road from 19:00 to 05:00 BST.
The crossroads at Gawber Road and Pogmoor Road will be closed until 3 September, meaning entrance C to the hospital will be shut.
Drivers will be redirected to access the hospital from a different entrance.
Barnsley Council said drivers travelling to the hospital from the town centre throughout the roadworks will be diverted via Huddersfield Road and Rowland Road.
People needing to use the emergency department or maternity services after 19:00 will need to follow the diversion signs.
The route will signpost people to the main hospital entrance where they will be able to access car park 4, the emergency department, the main outpatients reception, maternity services and the women's and children's department, a spokesperson for Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said.
Car parks 1 and 2 can also been reached from Pogmoor Road, they said.
People will still be able to access hospital car parks 1 and 2 from Pogmoor Road, whether travelling via Summer Lane or Dodworth Road.
