Man arrested in Rotherham murder inquiry after woman's death
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in Rotherham, South Yorkshire Police said.
Officers were called to a property on Plowmans Way in Wingfield at 03:45 BST on Friday following reports a woman in her 20s had suffered serious injuries.
She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. Next of kin have been informed, although formal identification has yet to take place.
The 28-year-old arrested man remained in custody, police said.
