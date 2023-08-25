Millie Bright mural in Sheffield celebrates England captain
A mural showing England captain Millie Bright has been created in Sheffield.
The colourful artwork on London Road was produced after the Lionesses reached the Women's World Cup final.
It was designed by Global Street Art and artist Peter Barber after the painting was commissioned by one of her sponsors.
Bright, who was born in Chesterfield and grew up in Killamarsh, played for Sheffield United's academy before moving to Doncaster Belles in 2009.
The Chelsea defender shared a picture of the mural on her Instagram page with three love hearts.
