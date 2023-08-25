Sheffield No Bounds festival 2023 cancelled due to cost of living crisis
- Published
A three-day music festival in Sheffield has been cancelled, with organisers citing the cost of living crisis.
No Bounds had been due to take place at several venues in the city in October.
But organisers of the annual electronic music festival said they had faced "barriers to funding" on top of "ever increasing production costs".
They said they had taken the "very difficult decision" to cancel this year's event "in order for No Bounds to survive" and it would return in 2024.
Tickets had been on sale for the festival, which was due to run between 13 and 15 October.
Organisers said ticket-holders would be able claim a refund or gain entry to next year's event.
In a statement, they said: "The last year has been extremely challenging for many of us, with barriers to funding and a cost of living crisis adding to ever increasing production costs.
"These reasons and more have led us to the decision of postponing the next full iteration of No Bounds Festival to October 2024."
'Decision not taken lightly'
No Bounds, which was founded by Sheffield musician and DJ Liam O'Shea, was first held in 2017.
Last year's festival involved live acts, DJs, workshops and talks at venues including Sheffield Cathedral, Hope Works and Delicious Clam.
The event was named the Best Boutique Festival in DJ Mag's awards in December.
"Despite this success, we feel that taking our time to make sure No Bounds 2024 is the right successor to 2022 is the only way we can ensure we deliver the festival in the way that we want to," the festival's organisers said.
"We know many of you will be sad to hear this news, please know we haven't taken this decision lightly."
Organisers said No Bounds would host two club nights at Hope Works on the weekend the festival had been due to take place.
They said they wanted to "celebrate our amazing community and keep the fire burning in the meantime".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.