Sheffield indoor market plan for former trampoline park
- Published
Plans to turn a vacant trampoline park into a new indoor market next to Sheffield United's football stadium are to be considered by the city council.
Tower Yard Three, which owns Red Brick markets in Liverpool and Birmingham, now wants to expand its operation.
It has submitted a planning application to transform the former 99 Jump trampoline park, on John Street next to Bramall Lane, into its latest venture.
If approved, there would be 95 stalls and a training centre for young people.
The firm's existing markets' stalls included those selling vinyl records, custom prints and food as well as handmade goods and books, it said.
The proposed development, which would use recycled and upcycled materials where possible, would create jobs and increase spending in the local economy, it said in a statement provided with the plans.
There would also be "training opportunities for young people on the first floor," according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.