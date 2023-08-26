The Sheffield BMX track built on 40 years of community spirit
- Published
Forty years ago, as BMX mania spread from the US to Great Britain, councillors decided to build biking tracks in parks across Sheffield. Most have since disappeared, but one of them is still thriving - thanks, riders say, to generations of community spirit, fish and chips, and the city's best views.
Ben White was eight when he first visited Bolehills BMX track, nestled into a hillside between the areas of Crookes and Walkley, in the summer of 1983. But four decades on he still remembers the day clearly.
"BMX was in its infancy, the boom was just in its very early days," Ben, now 48, tells the BBC. "We just went down there as a gang of kids from our street - probably between six and eight of us.
"There were all sorts of people there riding these similar-looking but different coloured bikes, very exciting-looking things - 20-inch wheels, stickers on them. They looked like the bike to have.
"Everything else stopped for me. I was hooked. It was such an exciting place to go."
The track in Bolehill Recreation Ground - known locally as Bolehills - was one of about a dozen installed in parks by Sheffield City Council as BMX exploded in popularity in the early 1980s.
While other tracks were neglected or removed over the years, Bolehills flourished to become the centre of Sheffield's BMX community. Today it draws bikers from as far as Leeds and Manchester to tackle its jumps, turns and undulating waves of limestone.
Its popularity is partly down to its location, according to Dave Camus, 32, one of the dedicated group of bikers who run the track today. The park is also frequented by families and students and boasts panoramic views of the city.
"The best sunset in Sheffield, isn't it?" says Dave. "It's a nice park, it's not just just a football field or a BMX track, it's got everything up there. It's got the views, you can have a fish and chips."
But the real secret to the track's success has been its people, agree Dave and Ben. Over the past 40 years, successive generations of bikers - with little to no funding - have effectively taken ownership of it and breathed fresh life into it.
This precedent was set early on by Roger Bartimote, a local dad who founded the track's first club - the Bolehills Bandits - in 1983.
Roger put "immense amounts of time and effort into starting the club and keeping the club going," says Ben, who remembers him driving children to races in a mini-bus and even assembling trophies in his garage.
Other parents also helped out, with the mum and dad of Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders - who rode at the track in his youth - running the tuck shop.
"Most of the people from my particular area were involved in it in some way," recalls Roger in 40 Years of Bolehills, a new documentary about the track's history by filmmaker Ben Dransfield.
"Bolehills was quite a large part of my life for a long time," he adds.
By the 1990s the track had fallen on harder times as bike racing fell out of fashion, but it found a new lease of life with the growing popularity of freestyle BMX.
Ben says he and other riders became "hooked" on this new style, which involves performing stunts, and began modifying the track to include jumps.
"It became a playground in a different sense and style, he says. "That's the beauty of Bolehills, you can change things. It's not built out of concrete, it's not built out of tarmac. If we make something and it's not right, we change it."
That spirit has endured and, in the years since, Bolehills has undergone several redesigns - all planned and executed by the riders themselves, who have invested hundreds of hours of spare time to fine-tune the track.
In the latest makeover, a core group of six older riders spent three evenings a week digging up and relaying the track between November and April - assisted at times by up to 20 youngsters.
"We all just do a bit of grafting and everyone gets stuck in and makes stuff happen. If we want something doing, we just go and do it," says Dave. "People have got involved and put their stamp on it."
"The nice thing is that community spirit is not just now, it's been like that for 40 years," he adds.
"It's never had cash injections, it's never had big grants. It's just all on a shoestring for the love of it."
40 Years of Bolehills premiered at The Showroom cinema on Friday. The track will host a 40th birthday jam on Saturday.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.