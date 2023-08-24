Sheffield boy, 9, passes GCSE maths with top marks
A nine-year-old boy from Sheffield has passed his maths GCSE with the highest grade possible.
Harry Clark sat the foundation level exam in spring this year, and like thousands of students across England, received his results on Thursday.
The youngster, who hopes to work for a Formula One team in the future, is celebrating receiving a grade 5.
Harry said he found the exam "relatively easy", and now wants to take the higher papers.
As Harry still goes to primary school, dad Richard Clark said his son ended up sitting the exam with a private company in Doncaster.
Mr Clark, 44, told BBC Radio Sheffield: "He was good at maths pretty much as soon as he could read and last year we just thought 'should we go for it?' and he was up for it."
Harry said his friends were shocked when he told them he would be sitting the exam, but that he had found it "relatively easy".
He said he only lost 15 marks on his paper, meaning he ended up with a total of 225 marks.
Thanks to his result, Harry's dad is now £250 out of pocket after promising him a reward for the highest grade.
The primary school pupil revealed he had already bought an A-levels textbook, but was not rushing to enrol for the exam.
He said: "I've been reading them the last three days. [I'll] do the higher paper first and then we'll start thinking about the A-levels."
