Barnsley: Resurfacing work to last five weeks near hospital
Highway resurfacing work is to take place close to Barnsley hospital, the council has confirmed.
The work on Gawber Road, Sackville Street and Victoria Road will begin on Tuesday and take approximately five weeks.
Highways teams will work overnight, but access to the hospital will be impacted at times.
Barnsley Council and the hospital said they were communicating diversion routes to staff and patients.
To minimise disruption, resurfacing will be carried out between 19:00 BST and 05:00, and between 18:00 and 05:00 on Sundays.
James Higginbottom, cabinet spokesperson for environment and highways said: "Our Highways Team will be working through the night when traffic volumes are lower to avoid peak travel times."
The project will be carried out in three phases, with the initial focus on Gawber Road crossroads, progressing towards town.
The council said diversions had been communicated to the emergency services and to public transport providers.
Drivers wishing to access the hospital's main entrance from the town centre should follow the signed diversion route via Huddersfield Road and Rowland Road.
The hospital's Pogmoor Road entrance and car park can be accessed via Dodworth Road and Pogmoor Road as an alternative route.
Barnsley Hospital managing director Bob Kirton said they recognised the work would cause some unavoidable disruption.
"We're working with Barnsley Council to communicate where and when the works might affect people with a need to get to the hospital quickly, particularly emergency vehicles, women in labour, and people attending our emergency department."
The council has also advised there will be limited access to some streets in the area during the work.
