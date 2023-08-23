Sheffield firefighters tackle large blaze at recycling centre
Firefighters have been tackling a large fire at a Sheffield recycling centre.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the blaze at a Biffa waste warehouse in Warren Street, Attercliffe, at 08:40 BST on Wednesday.
A spokesperson said six fire engines were at the scene and were expected to be battling the fire "for quite a few hours".
Pictures showed large piles of burning waste inside the warehouse and smoke rising from the building.
The fire service said the blaze was causing a large amount of smoke, advising people to avoid the area and keep windows and doors shut.
The BBC has approached Biffa for further information.
