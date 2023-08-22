Sheffield e-fit image appeal over attempted robbery of boy

E-fit imageSouth Yorkshire Police
Detectives investigating the attempted robbery in Sheffield have released this e-fit image of a man they want to speak to

Detectives investigating the attempted robbery of a young boy in Sheffield have released an e-fit and CCTV image of a man they want to identify.

A man was reported to have tried to grab the boy's bag after following him into an alleyway near Angerford Avenue on Thursday 20 July.

A member of the public intervened and the man left on his bike empty-handed, South Yorkshire Police said.

Anyone recognising the man has been asked to contact police.

South Yorkshire Police
The suspect is described as Eastern European and is believed to have been wearing a high-vis jacket, a grey hoodie and cap

