Rotherham: Motorcyclist dies after central reservation crash
- Published
A man has died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed.
South Yorkshire Police was called to East Bawtry Road, between Worrygoose Roundabout and the traffic lights in Whiston at about 19:30 BST on Thursday.
A man in his 60s was riding a green Kawasaki ZR 900 when it crashed into the central reservation. He was taken to hospital where he died.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen the motorcycle before the crash to contact them.
Officers do not believe any other vehicles were involved in the incident.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.