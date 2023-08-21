Wentworth Woodhouse owners defend art project after online criticism
Owners of a Grade I listed stately home have defended a new art installation after criticism online.
Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham now features colourful pillar wraps with messages such as "we are bold", "we are curious" and "we are Rotherham".
Some critics online said the banners were "spoiling" the home's exterior.
Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust, which owns the property, said they were temporary and part of a wider strategy to reach new audiences.
The country house, which is twice the size of Buckingham Palace, is currently undergoing a multi-million pound restoration.
Once complete, it will feature event spaces, offices, overnight accommodation, retail, bar and restaurant attractions.
As part of the Wentworth and Elsecar Great Place programme, Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust also received funding from Arts Council England for the development and launch of a cultural strategy.
The pillar wraps, designed by local artist Patrick Murphy, aim to promote the strategy and will be in place for 28 days.
The trust's CEO Sarah McLeod told the BBC: "I am aware that some people have commented as to why this money couldn't be used to do other things for example a lift - we are currently trying to raise the £1m needed for the lift - but the reality is it wasn't money given for capital improvement, it was given to develop and launch a cultural strategy."
Ms McLeod said the trust was committed to ensuring that Wentworth Woodhouse would be "a place for all and not just the archetypal classic heritage visitors".
She said: "I don't want to isolate any group and that means providing a varied programme and reaching out to audiences who see barriers to engagement.
"The wraps have created a huge swirl of conversation, which is good."
Ms McLeod added: "Wentworth belongs to everybody and that means sometimes sharing what it has to offer."
The trust said it would be trialling various ideas including traditional and contemporary work before deciding what would be displayed at Wentworth Woodhouse permanently.
