Doncaster dog attack leaves woman seriously injured
A woman bitten by a dog while walking with her child and her own dog has suffered serious injuries.
The 28-year-old was pushing a pram on Doncaster Road in Askern, Doncaster, on Thursday morning when she was attacked, according to South Yorkshire Police.
The dog, believed to be an XL Bully on the loose, bit the woman on her arms at about 11:00 BST.
Police firearms and dog officers seized the animal and the woman was taken to hospital, the force said.
Officers have asked anyone with information to contact police.
