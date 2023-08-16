South Yorkshire Police apology over historical homophobic failings
The head of South Yorkshire Police has apologised to the LGBTQ+ community for the "untold harm" caused by historical homophobic failings by the force.
In an email to Sheffield LGBTQ+ youth charity SAYiT, the force's chief constable Lauren Poultney wrote: "I want you to know I have heard you."
South Yorkshire Police is the third force to apologise after a UK-wide campaign led by Peter Tatchell.
The LGBTQ+ rights activist said it "draws a line" under past wrongs.
The Peter Tatchell Foundation launched the campaign in early June calling on all UK police chiefs to apologise for "decades-long victimisation" of the LGBTQ+ community.
In the email on behalf of South Yorkshire Police, Ms Poultney, who became chief constable in 2021, said: "I have reflected on the past and I understand the policing approach in the 1980s, early 1990s, and perhaps more recently, has caused many of you untold harm.
"For some, this may have influenced your view of policing, of society as a whole, and even of how you fit into society. For this, I am deeply sorry."
Ms Poultney said it was "imperative" that mistakes of the past were acknowledged, adding: "I want you to know I am committed to earning your trust and confidence back in policing."
Reacting to the move, Mr Tatchell told the BBC: "Some people in power find it hard to say sorry for past wrongs. Lauren Poultney didn't hesitate.
"This apology does South Yorkshire Police proud and will win much appreciation and praise from the LGBT+ community."
The Metropolitan Police issued an apology on the day the campaign was launched, with Sussex Police following suit in July.
Mr Tatchell added: "Having drawn a line under past police homophobia, I hope the apology will boost LGBT+ confidence in South Yorkshire Police and encourage more LGBTs to report hate crime, domestic violence and sexual assault."
