Doncaster man who held ex-partner's head under water jailed
- Published
A man who tied up an ex-partner and held her head under water in an attack lasting several hours has been jailed for more than six years.
James Maughan attempted to strangle the woman and forced her to eat tablets at a home in Doncaster in September 2022, Sheffield Crown Court heard.
The woman suffered serious injuries including a knee fracture, broken ribs and a chipped tooth.
Maughan, 29, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He was on licence from HMP Doncaster at the time of the attack after causing the deaths of two men in a car crash.
Maughan made a series of violent threats over several weeks to the victim and her family before the attack, South Yorkshire Police said.
'Violent and traumatic'
The force said the victim pleaded with Maughan to allow her to leave and persuaded him to allow her to call a taxi, with the driver insisting on taking her to hospital.
Maughan attempted to further intimidate the victim by visiting her at her home part way through the criminal case, police said.
In 2016, Maughan was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving after he attempted to overtake two other vehicles at 70mph (113km/h) in a 30mph (48km/h) zone.
Det Sgt Kath Coulter said: "I'm pleased that as a prosecution team we have achieved justice for the victim for this violent and traumatic attack.
"This sentence demonstrates our commitment to doing all we can to ensure that victims of domestic abuse are supported, and perpetrators of these horrific crimes are brought to justice."
