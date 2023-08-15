Thrybergh: Man denies attempted murder after drive-by shooting
- Published
A man has denied attempted murder following a drive-by shooting in a village near Rotherham.
The victim, a man in his 30s, suffered leg wounds after being shot outside Thrybergh Working Men's Club at about 19:20 BST on 30 June.
Martin Neville, 35, of Bellscroft Avenue, Thrybergh, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday.
He was remanded in custody and a trial date was set for 19 February.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.