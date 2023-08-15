Daniel Varadi murder suspect to stand trial over Barnsley stabbing
- Published
A man has denied stabbing to death a man in Barnsley.
Daniel Varadi, 28, was found with stab wound to the chest inside a property in Newton Street last week.
Daniel Balazs, 21, of Heelis Street, Barnsley, pleaded not guilty to murder and possession of a bladed article at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday.
He was remanded in custody ahead a trial which is scheduled to begin on 5 February 2024.
Emergency services were called to Newton Street at about 21:00 BST on Wednesday after Mr Varadi was found seriously injured. He died a short time later.
