Hickleton crash: Pedestrian hit by articulated lorry dies
A man has died after he was hit by an articulated lorry in South Yorkshire, police said.
The man, believed to be in his 50s, was walking on the A635 Barnsley Road in Hickleton, Doncaster, when he was struck at about 09:30 BST on Monday.
Emergency services were called and he was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.
The A635 was closed for investigations and South Yorkshire Police have urged witnesses to contact the force.
