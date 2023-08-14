Sheffield: Two women charged with murder and robbery after man killed in Woodseats
- Published
Two women have appeared in court charged with murder and robbery after a man was killed in Sheffield.
Stephen Koszyczarski, 60, was found with serious head injuries at a house in Fraser Drive in the Woodseats area of the city on Wednesday night.
He died in hospital early on Friday morning, South Yorkshire Police said.
Zoe Ryder, 35, and Nicola Lethbridge, 44, both of Fraser Drive, appeared before Sheffield magistrates on Monday. They face crown court on Wednesday.
Police said two men, aged 41 and 50, remained in custody after being arrested as part of the murder investigation over the weekend.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.