Murder charge after dog walker stabbed in Sheffield park
- Published
A woman has been charged with murder after a man was fatally stabbed as he walked his dog in Sheffield.
Council worker Roger Leadbeater, 74, was walking in a park off Shortbrook Close, Westfield, when he was attacked just before 23:00 BST on Wednesday.
Police said he had died from stab wounds.
Emma Borowy, 32, of Fearnhead Close in Bolton, Greater Manchester, is due to appear before magistrates in the city later.
Mr Leadbeater, who worked for Sheffield City Council, was described by his family as a "good, hard-working and decent man".
They said in a statement his springer spaniel Max never left his side.
