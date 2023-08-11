Sheffield man stabbed while walking dog named
Tributes have been paid to man who was stabbed to death while he was walking his dog.
Roger Leadbeater, 74, had been in a park off Shortbrook Close, Westfield, Sheffield, when he was attacked just before 23:00 BST on Wednesday.
His family said he was a "good, hard-working and decent man" who had his life "taken in the most brutal and cruel way".
A woman, 32, was arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.
Mr Leadbeater, who worked for Sheffield City Council, was pronounced dead at the scene after being stabbed multiple times in the chest, South Yorkshire Police said.
In a statement the man's family said Max, his springer spaniel, "never left his side" even as "Roger lay fatally injured".
"Roger doted on his family and was a good, hard-working and decent man," they said.
"Even at 74, he still worked for Sheffield City Council, driving children to school with special needs.
"As a family, we can barely believe such a kind, gentle soul could be taken in such a way."
Det Ch Insp Andrea Bowell said she was "reassuring" the community officers were "working around the clock to piece together the circumstances of what happened".
She added: "The community who live in the area will continue to see an increased police presence in Westfield as the murder investigation continues at pace."
The force has asked anyone who may have information, CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact them.
