Murder charge after Barnsley stabbing in town
A man has been charged with murder following a stabbing at a home.
Emergency services were called to reports of a seriously injured man inside a property in Newton Street, Barnsley at about 21:00 BST on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his chest but died a short time later.
Daniel Balazs, 21, of Heelis Street, Barnsley, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court later.
He is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
South Yorkshire Police said the victim had not yet been formally identified but his family had been informed.
