Doncaster stabbing: Man in court over Kelli Bothwell murder
A man accused of murdering a woman in Doncaster has appeared in court.
Paul Cousans, 52, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court over the death of Kelli Bothwell on 5 August.
A post-mortem examination established Ms Bothwell, 53, died as a result of a stab wound after being found injured at a home in Main Street, Sprotbrough.
Following Monday's brief hearing, Mr Cousans, of Main Street, Sprotbrough, is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 16 August.
Mr Cousans spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during the hearing.
