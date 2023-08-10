Murder inquiry in Barnsley after man found fatally stabbed
- Published
A murder inquiry has been launched following the death of a man found stabbed at a property in Barnsley.
Officers were called to an address in Newton Street in the town centre at around 21:00 BST on Wednesday.
A 23-year-old man who was found with suspected stab wounds to his chest was taken to hospital where he later died, South Yorkshire Police said.
Members of his family had been informed and were being supported by officers, the force added.
Detectives have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.