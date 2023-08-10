Man dies after suspected Sheffield park stabbing
A man has died after reportedly being stabbed in the chest in a park in Sheffield.
Emergency services were called to an area off Shortbrook Close in Westfield shortly before 23:00 BST on Wednesday.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene after being found with suspected stab wounds, South Yorkshire Police said.
A spokesperson for the force said the man's family had been informed and was being supported by officers.
The area remained cordoned off while inquiries continued, the force said.
Officers asked anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.
