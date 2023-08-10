Harthill shop owners fear for future over latest road closures
A South Yorkshire village could lose some high street shops after trade was hit by four sets of roadworks in 18 months, business owners have warned.
One trader in Harthill, near Rotherham, said businesses were "sick" of road closures costing them customers.
The latest utility works will mean disruption for 10 months until April 2024 for electricity network upgrades.
Northern Powergrid said diversions were in place to maintain access to the village while the work was carried out.
But shopkeepers said they expected to lose thousands of pounds in trade and feared they would not survive if customers chose to go elsewhere.
"We're just feeling so frustrated. We're fearing for our future," said Cliana Bolan, who runs Harthill Fruit and Veg on Union Street, the main road through the village.
Meanwhile, Catherine Shaw, who runs Razors Barbers, next door to the fruit and veg store, said she relied on passing trade and expected to lose about £14,000 during the latest disruption.
"Ten months is a long time to stomach it," she told BBC Look North, adding that she would "turn round and sell up" if business dropped off.
The latest road closures follow six weeks of disruption during Yorkshire Water works last year, a two-week closure due to a burst pipe earlier in 2023 and sewage works this summer.
Ms Shaw said: "I feel like I've been kicked in the teeth that many times these last few years. We're absolutely sick of it."
John Homer, who runs Harthill Craft Butchers, said he lost £1,500 a week during the previous closures.
"That's a lot of money. It's not good," he added.
"It's just frustrating because it just seems to be year on year. And it's not just for businesses, it's for local people."
The latest works, by electricity distributor Northern Powergrid, involves the installation of new underground cables between its substation at Kiveton Park and Woodall services on the northbound M1.
Mr Homer said the work had been "advertised as investment in Harthill, but it's not - it's for Woodall motorway services to charge electrical cars".
Nothern Powergrid said the work was part of a £7.7m investment programme to improve the reliability of the local network.
A Northern Powergrid spokesperson said the company had "worked extensively" with Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, local residents and businesses to understand concerns and mitigate disruption.
It said it funded a shuttle bus and taxi service "to make the time we are there easier for local residents".
