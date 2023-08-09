Sheffield bin crews balloted over strike action in pay row
A ballot of bin crew members in Sheffield is under way over possible strike action later this year in a dispute over pay.
The GMB union said its members who worked for Veolia had rejected a below inflation two-year pay deal.
The union urged the firm to come up with an improved offer ahead of the results of the strike which were due out on 4 September.
Veolia has been approached by the BBC for comment.
Paul Wade, GMB Organiser, said the offer which members had rejected amounted to a "real terms pay cut".
Members were "sick to the back teeth of trying to make ends meet", he said.
"These workers provide a vital front-line service to the people of Sheffield and their pay should reflect that."
Mr Wade said he urged Veolia to "come up with a meaningful offer".
If strike action went ahead, it would affect around 200,000 households in Sheffield, the GMB said.
