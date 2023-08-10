John Burkhill: Sheffield to celebrate Pram Man hitting £1m target
Plans have been announced for a public event to celebrate Sheffield fundraiser John Burkhill reaching his £1m target for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Known as 'The Man with the Pram', Mr Burkhill, 84, reached the milestone in May after 16 years of fundraising
Wearing his trademark green wig and pushing a pram, he has taken part in more than 1,000 races.
Mayor Colin Ross asked people attending the event on 17 August at the city's Winter Garden to wear green in tribute.
Mr Ross said: "I'm very proud to be hosting a civic event for John Burkhill, whose achievements have been nothing short of astounding.
"To raise over £1million for charity is no mean feat and it's only right that we honour John's achievements in a public setting for people to enjoy.
"I'd love to see people there, dressed in Macmillan green, celebrating John together.
"This will be a special celebration for John, for Macmillan and the city."
Mr Burkhill lost his wife, June, to cancer in 1993 - a year to the day after they lost their daughter, Karen, during a routine procedure.
He initially set a target of £250,000 but in 2013 raised that to the "magic million" mark.
Speaking in May after reaching £1m he said: "It seemed an impossible dream with an old pram, and a crazy thing for an old man to do but we've done it."
