Kelli Bothwell named as Doncaster stabbing victim

Kelli Bothwell died from a stab wound, police have saidSouth Yorkshire Police
Kelli Bothwell died from a stab wound, police have said

A woman who was stabbed to death in Doncaster has been named by police.

Kelli Bothwell, 53, was found injured after police were called to reports of a fight at a property in Main Street, Sprotbrough at 20:00 BST on 5 August.

She died a short time later and a post-mortem examination concluded that Ms Bothwell died as a result of a stab wound, South Yorkshire Police said.

A 52-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, a force spokesperson added.

