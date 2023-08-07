Doncaster murder arrest over woman's fatal stabbing
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was fatally stabbed in Doncaster.
Police were called to reports of a dispute at a property on Main Street, Sprotbrough, at about 20:00 BST on Saturday.
Officers found a 53-year-old woman had been stabbed and she died a short time later, South Yorkshire Police said.
A man, 52, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remained in custody, according to police.
A post-mortem examination had concluded the woman died from a stab wound, a force spokesperson said.
"While formal identification has not yet taken place, the woman's family have been notified and we ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time," they added.
