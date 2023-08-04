New cafes planned for two Rotherham parks
New cafes are planned for two parks in Rotherham as part of a programme to upgrade the area's green spaces.
Improvement works would take place at Rother Valley Country Park and Thrybergh Country Park as part of a council regeneration project.
The proposals also include new play areas, seating areas and improved parking in a bid to encourage people to get outdoors and be active.
Councillors will be asked to approve the plans at a meeting on Monday.
The scheme for Rother Valley Country Park, which is expected to cost £5.5m, includes a new cafe with a play area, upgrades to the car park and landscaping around the lake.
Proposals for Thrybergh Country Park are set to cost £2.5m and also feature a new cafe and accessible spaces within the existing car park.
The projects are expected to be financed by money from the government's Levelling Up Fund with additional cash from a council contingency fund, according to a report.
Original proposals have had to be scaled back because of "inflation and market challenges", the council said.
"These large capital investments at the country parks will provide a significantly enhanced visitor offer and experience," according to the report prepared for councillors.
The works are also expected to boost income from people visiting the parks.
"The long-term benefits of the investment will contribute to improved health and wellbeing outcomes for the borough," the report said.
Councillors have been asked to approve the implementation of the plans at a cabinet meeting.
