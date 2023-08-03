Homeless charity Crisis set to shut two centres after drop in donations
Leading homelessness charity Crisis is set to shut two offices, including its entire South Yorkshire operations, the BBC has learned.
Sites in Rotherham and Coventry have been earmarked to close as the charity struggles with a drop in donations.
Crisis said reduced income and rising costs had forced it to make "difficult choices".
The charity's 11 Skylight centres help thousands of people a year find homes, access training and look for work.
Chief executive Matt Downie said closing two of the centres was "very difficult for us to contemplate" at a time of rising homelessness.
But he said the charity had to scale back services to ensure it "remains financially sustainable in the long-term".
Twenty staff at the South Yorkshire site and 19 in Coventry have been placed at risk of redundancy.
Mr Downie told the BBC: "Crisis exists to end homelessness, and this is something we never wanted to consider.
"It's not a proposal we've made lightly but, sadly, we've been left with no choice."
The charity, which receives the majority of its funding from donations, said the cost-of-living crisis had had "a significant impact" on its income, while soaring inflation had pushed up costs.
"With so many households feeling the pressure of rising living costs, fewer people are able to support us and those who still can are donating less on average," said Mr Downie, who added these were "very challenging times" for the charity sector.
The proposed closure of the South Yorkshire Skylight centre, which has supported 200 people in the past year, comes after homelessness rose by 20% in the region over the past two years.
A total of 2,225 households in Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Rotherham were assessed as homeless by their councils in January to March this year, up from 1,847 in 2021, according to government data.
The number of South Yorkshire families left homeless due to no-fault evictions nearly tripled from 40 to 111 in same period.
Crisis said the South Yorkshire and Coventry Skylight centres were the smallest of the charity's 11 sites and it was "working closely with our sector partners" to ensure those who would be affected by the closures received support.
The two centres have been earmarked to close in December, subject to a consultation.
